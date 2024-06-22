Rooh Afza: Summer in a glass

As summer peaks, many of us are filled with nostalgia for summer vacations, visits to grandparents, and lazy afternoon naps. While these experiences may have changed with adulthood, one thing remains constant: the summer drink passed down from one generation to the next – Rooh Afza.

“My earliest memory is from when as a child, I used to throw tantrums to avoid drinking milk, so my mother would mix Rooh Afza in it. The pink milk looked amazing, so I drank it. From then on, milk and Rooh Afza became a staple in my diet, and they still are today,” says 35-year-old Deepanshu Aggarwal, a teacher.

Currently in Uttarakhand, Aggarwal recalls his days in Delhi from 2009 to 2016, when he was there for his MBA and various jobs in the sales and marketing departments of different companies. “Rooh Afza was introduced to my mother by my nani. In Delhi, I made it a point to drink it during the summers because of its refreshing taste,” he says.

He also mentions the comfort the drink gave him, as it reminded him of home. The common practice of Rooh Afza being distributed during bhandaras in Delhi, similar to his hometown, added another familiar memory to it. “It was passed down to me, and I have passed it down to my children,” he says.

Transcends borders

“It is the only generational drink that survived Partition twice,” says Saumya Gupta, a professor at Jesus and Mary College with an interest in culinary studies.

In the summer of 1907, a Unani practitioner, Hakeem Hafeez Abdul Majeed created a concoction at his dispensary Hamdard Dawakhana in Hauz Qazi with at least 21 ingredients with cooling properties, besides traditional herbs, flowers, grains, fruits, and two of its most prominent ingredients—kewda water and rose syrup.