Stylish comfort for yoga

Performing yoga and incorporating it into your daily routine can be quite a challenge. However, the rise of celebration of yoga has made it even more prominent among people. With June 21 celebrated as World Yoga Day just gone by, it is the perfect opportunity to learn new yoga asanas and understand the importance of practising them daily. This year, let’s add a twist by discussing fashion while practising yoga. Yes, you heard that right! Many of us seek comfort in our yoga outfits, but we also want to look good. TMS spoke with yoga experts about the ideal outfits for every asana.

Rina Hindocha, yoga and wellness coach, blends fashion with her yoga practice. She shares what’s trending and fashionable for everyday yoga. “Yoga outfits can be enhanced by blending comfort with personal style while staying eco-conscious. You can mix and match traditional yoga wear with modern pieces made from sustainable fabrics. Incorporating natural handloom fabrics and adding unique accessories like a colourful headband, nose pin, or anklet can personalise your outfit and make it more vibrant,” she says.

Comfortable wear

Emphasising the importance of comfort, Rina adds, “Comfort in yoga is crucial, and it can be achieved fashionably by choosing outfits made from breathable, eco-friendly fabrics. These should allow for a fitted yet relaxed attire that moves with you. Choose vibrant natural colours that reflect your personality. Look for designs that combine functionality with style, such as high-waisted pants or wrap tops that provide support and are made from materials kind to your skin and the planet.”

On staying trendy, she notes, “Trending yoga outfits include high-waisted leggings, cropped tops, and seamless sports bras that offer both support and style. Eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics are popular, reflecting a growing trend towards conscious fashion. Additionally, vibrant prints, earthy tones, and tie-dye patterns are in vogue, bringing a fresh and lively look to traditional yoga wear.”