Two teenagers beaten, stabbed to death in Delhi brawl

NEW DELHI: Two teenagers were beaten and stabbed to death in a brawl in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the JJ cluster of Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony in the Ashok Vihar area around 10 PM on Friday night, they said.

A senior police officer reported that the reason for the brawl is suspected to be an argument that occurred a few days ago at a swimming pool between two groups of young men living in the locality. At the time, the matter was sorted out with the intervention of other people.

On Friday night, two youths, identified as Vipul (19) and Vishal (17), along with three of their friends, attacked Anuj and his brother Suraj at their house, another officer said. Suraj then called three of his friends, leading to clashes between both groups, which left Vipul and Vishal critically injured.

Both were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. They had sustained multiple injuries on their bodies.

The officer said two of the accused had been detained and were being interrogated. CCTV footage from the area has been checked, and other residents were also questioned, he said.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and further investigations are underway.