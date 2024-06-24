13-year-old Uttarakhand boy behind Delhi-Dubai flight bomb hoax mail

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old boy, hailing from Uttarakhand, was caught for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the Delhi airport in which he had claimed the presence of explosives inside a Dubai-bound flight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said the boy had sent the mail “just for fun” after being influenced by the news of another teenager who made a hoax bomb threat call a few days ago.

Sharing details, the DCP said the incident occurred on June 17 when a threat mail was received regarding a bomb threat on a Dubai-bound flight following which the Delhi Airport was put on high alert and a full emergency was declared.“The guidelines & protocol laid in the SOP were properly followed to ensure the safety and security of the passengers at Airport. After proper verification, the threat email was found to be a hoax,” the DCP said.

“Accordingly, an FIR was lodged and an investigation was initiated to find the culprit. During the investigation, it was revealed that the email ID was deleted just after sending it. The technical probe pin pointed the origin of the said Email at Pithoragarh in Uttranchal.

A team was immediately dispatched , and the boy was apprehended for sending the hoax email,” she said. When questioned, the boy told the cops that his parents had given a mobile to him for study purposes through which he sent the email and later deleted his ID. He did not share any information with his parents as he was scared. He was apprehended and later handed over to his parents.

The officer requested all to refrain from making hoax calls for amusement or without understanding the consequences, as this can attract grave penal sections and imprisonment.