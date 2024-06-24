AAP-BJP blame game won’t solve water problem in Delhi: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Sunday alleged that instead of finding a solution to the water shortage issue in the national capital, Water Minister Atishi and BJP MPs and leaders are “playing politics” over it.

In a statement, Yadav said Atishi, who has accused BJP-ruled Haryana of depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi by releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water, is indulging in political showmanship.

The minister, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike to seek release of Delhi’s share of water, should have taken effective steps to address the issue on a priority before staging the “Jal Satyagrah drama”, he said. Yadav also slammed the BJP’s “gamesmanship” over the water shortage issue and said its seven MPs from Delhi should have taken up the matter with the Haryana government as well as the Union Jal Shaki minister on the BJP-ruled state releasing less water.

Instead of protesting on the streets and getting drenched by the Delhi Police’s water cannons during this acute crisis, the BJP leaders should have worked to resolve the issue and save the people from agony and misery.

‘Not protest but drama’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said instead of resolving the water crisis in the city, Atishi is staging a “drama”. “The residents of Delhi, troubled by the heatwave and water crisis, are stunned to see Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Water Minister Atishi making petty political statements,” he stated.

Sachdeva said Atishi should address the water crisis by fixing leakages and improving water supply instead of blaming the Haryana. He claimed that Haryana is supplying adequate water to Delhi.