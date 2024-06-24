Absconding ‘Lady Don’ spotted at Katra station

NEW DELHI: The woman, who allegedly honey-trapped a young man killed in a shooting spree at a Burger King outlet, was caught in a CCTV camera at Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra railway station, officials said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Anu, a resident of Rohtak, could be seen carrying her luggage at the railway station on Thursday in a security camera footage while her face was covered with a scarf.

Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi in Jhajjar, was sprayed with 40 bullets by his assailants as he sat at a table at the Burger King outlet in west Delhi on June 18. Sources said Aman was probably called to the food outlet as part of a honey-trap. Anu was sitting with the deceased until moments before the shooting.