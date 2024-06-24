Absconding ‘Lady Don’ spotted at Katra station

NEW DELHI: The woman, who allegedly honey-trapped a young man killed in a shooting spree at a Burger King outlet, was caught in a CCTV camera at Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra railway station, officials said on Sunday.
The woman, identified as Anu, a resident of Rohtak, could be seen carrying her luggage at the railway station on Thursday in a security camera footage while her face was covered with a scarf.
Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi in Jhajjar, was sprayed with 40 bullets by his assailants as he sat at a table at the Burger King outlet in west Delhi on June 18. Sources said Aman was probably called to the food outlet as part of a honey-trap. Anu was sitting with the deceased until moments before the shooting.
Earlier, the ‘Lady Don’ was captured on multiple CCTV cameras, including when she was passing through the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of a metro station.
The police suspect that she boarded a train bound for Mumbai at 10 am on Thursday.
Delhi’s gangwar: Police yet to arrest key accused
Sources said the woman, who was sitting with Aman Joon when he was shot dead at a Burger King outlet, is a close aide of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is suspected to be in Portugal now and has claimed responsibility for the attack through social media. The police say they have identified the shooters— two of them are from Rohtak.