Anxiety grips lakhs of NET aspirants as exam stands cancelled

NEW DELHI: As many as 11,21,225 aspirants registered for UGC-NET 2024. Among them 81% appeared at the 1,205 centres across 317 cities to take the June 18 exam. 24 hours later, an education ministry statement circulated on social media, annuled the exam, sending the efforts and preparations of over a lakh candidates down the drain.

The UGC-NET exam for selecting candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions, has been cancelled. “There have been indications of irregularities in the examination conducted by the NTA, due to which the UGC-NET 2024 held on June 18 stands cancelled. The exam will be rescheduled. Information regarding the new exam date will be published on the website,” the education ministry declared.

But for those who have been preparing extensively for the test, its sudden cancellation and the surrounding doubts over alleged irregularities has come as a shock.

“I wanted to work in education/research filed in Political Science, but circumstances have forced me to look for a job. I hoped to take the test from my hometown Thiruvananthapuram after my final semester exams and then return to Hyderabad for job interviews. But NTA scheduled the exam in mid-June, foiling my plans,” Anandu, a recent postgraduate from Hyderabad Central University, shares his frustration.