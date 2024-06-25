Delhi Cabinet writes to PM urging water resolution

NEW DELHI: Delhi cabinet ministers on Monday urged the Prime Minister to ensure the national capital receives its ‘rightful’ water share. They also appealed to the Lieutenant Governer (L-G) to join the inspection of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Sunday to recognise the gravity of the situation.

City ministers in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, asked him to urgently intervene in Delhi’s water crisis, asserting that the issue was caused due to restricted supply by Haryana.

“The total water supply in Delhi is 1,005 MGD. Out of this, 613 MGD comes from Haryana. For the last many weeks, there has been a decline in water coming from Haryana,” the letter read, adding that Delhi has been getting 100 MGD less for many days now.

“One MGD of water fulfils the needs of 28,500 people in Delhi in one day. This means that due to the decline of 100 MGD water, 28 lakh people are not getting water,” the letter, signed by Rai, Gahlot, Hussain and Bharadwaj said.

“It has become very important that water should come from Haryana otherwise there will be chaos. Delhi needs its rightful 100 MGD water. We request you to give priority to this crisis and find a solution,” the letter read.

Addressing the press, environment minister Gopal Rai said despite the L-G’s claims that Haryana is meeting its quota, the fact is that the BJP-led Haryana government has restricted water supply to the capital by 100 MGD, leaving the Yamuna nearly dry at Wazirabad.

The ministers asserted that when the agreement to provide 1,005 MGD water to Delhi was signed nearly 30 years ago, its population was around one crore. Now, its population has increased to more than three crore but the water supply is still the same. “Now that demand for water rose due to scorching heat, the BJP government of Haryana has stopped 100 MGD – more than 46 crore litres of Delhi’s water,” minister Rai claimed.

“Our only request to the BJP government of Haryana, the L-G and the Prime Minister is that if you are not increasing the water supply of Delhi even after their population has increased three times, do not stop the water that they have been getting for 30 years,” Rai said.