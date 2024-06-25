NEET row: Protesters detained during march to Parliament

NEW DELHI: More than two dozen students, including members of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), were detained during a protest against irregularities in the NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams at Jantar Mantar. The protest was organized by the NSUI, coinciding with the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, and aimed to march to Parliament.

Demonstrators, equipped with placards and NSUI flags, assembled in large numbers for the ‘Chhatra Sansad Gherav’ at Jantar Mantar.

In anticipation of the protest, police had barricaded the area to prevent the march. A significant deployment of Delhi police, including paramilitary forces, was present at the site.

Some students attempted to breach the barricades, with a few even climbing on the structure. Consequently, the Delhi police detained the students and distributed them across various police stations, as the march did not have official permission, according to an officer.

Protestors have been demanding the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduates (NEET-UG) held on May 5. In response, the Union Education Ministry stated that the incidents of malpractice were “localized” or “isolated” and argued that it was unfair to jeopardize the futures of the many candidates who had rightfully passed the exam.