AIIMS to introduce course on aviation, high-altitude medicine

NEW DELHI: AIIMS is likely to introduce a course in the super-speciality disciplines of high altitude and aviation medicine in its undergraduate curriculum (MBBS). According to officials, a proposal is being made where experts at the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) will provide lectures to AIIMS students on these specialities.

The development is a part of collaboration between the institute and AFMS which took place earlier this year.

In an order, the institute asked for a letter of interest for combined research and collaboration and exchange program from all faculty members of AIIMS through Dean (Academic) office

Under the exchange programme, interns from AIIMS and AFMS will get exposure to this discipline, including optional training and the crash course.

For the crash course, 30 minutes of lectures by experts from AIIMS, AFMS experts from high altitude and aviation medicine will be conducted under seminars for UG medical students.

However, the proposal is yet to be approved from a joint working group. committee formed between AIIMS and AFMS for coordination.