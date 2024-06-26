‘Disagree with HC order’: AAP says will move SC over CM’s bail rejection

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it will approach the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order of staying the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy liquor “scam”.

“We disagree with the Delhi High Court order. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court,” the party said.

“It (trial court) has clearly stated that there is no evidence linking Kejriwal to this so-called liquor scam. The High Court ordered the stay without even looking at the trial court order. We do not agree with this verdict; our legal team is looking into this and will take an advisable step,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and ordered his release on a personal bond of ` 1 lakh.

The high court stayed the trial court order on Tuesday. A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court failed to appreciate the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate and did not apply its mind while deciding the AAP leader’s bail plea. The judge also said the trial court ought to have given adequate opportunity to the agency to argue its case.