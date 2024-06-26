Protests in Mangolpuri after demolishment of mosque

NEW DELHI: Protests erupted in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area in the early hours of Tuesday after portions of a mosque were demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) alleging it was “encroached.”

Officials said that heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed to manage the situation.

The demolition drive was carried out in a municipal park in Y Block of Mangolpuri, having the “extended boundary wall” of the mosque, the official said.

The MCD stated that it managed to remove 20 meters of the mosque, which it called an “unauthorised structure,” before tensions escalated.

“A large mob, forming a human chain, obstructed the entry of JCB machines, compelling the MCD to halt the demolition. The situation was further complicated by women protesters who sat on the unauthorised structure, creating additional law and order challenges.” the civic body said.

“Despite the diligent efforts, the authorities were unable to safely disperse the crowd. In light of these developments, the police advised the MCD to temporarily halt the encroachment to maintain peace and order. A status report regarding this issue has been filed with the Delhi High Court,” the MCD said.

“The initiative was part of our (MCD’s) ongoing efforts to address unauthorised religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces,” it added.

Police said stones were pelted at a journalist by the mob during the demolition, although no official complaint had been filed. “We are waiting. If he (the journalist) files a complaint, we will proceed with the matter,” a senior police officer said.

Police, along with five companies of paramilitary force, arrived at Mangolpuri’s Y block early in the morning. The demolition began at 6 am but was halted soon.

Demolition drive

