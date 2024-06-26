Rapper turns robber to tide over financial crisis, held from Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: An engineer-turned-rapper who was facing a financial crunch robbed and shot a taxi driver in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Aryan Rajvansh, a resident of Ayodhya, escaped the city after committing the crime but was caught from his native place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said the incident took place near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Shriniwas Puri around Monday night where Rajvansh allegedly robbed a mobile phone of a cab driver and fled after firing a gunshot at him.

The injured driver was admitted to the AIIMS hospital where he told police that Rajvansh had hired his cab from Dwarka Mor to go to ISBT Kashmiri Gate but robbed him midway of his mobile phone at gunpoint.

Accordingly, the police registered a case and began searching for the culprit. The suspect was identified through CCTV footage and call detail records. His location was traced in Ayodhya, following which a team was dispatched, who apprehended him there and brought him back to Delhi.

On interrogation, the accused, Rajvansh, told police he had done his BTech in computer science from a private college in Tamil Nadu. After completing his course, he became a rapper and released his songs on social media. But he could not find much success and started falling short of money.

He had opened a studio in Delhi but had to shut it over a dispute with the owner. He had procured the gun to threaten.

