CBI caught lying on Sisodia: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP condemned Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI’s) action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and termed it a ‘dictatorial approach’ of the probe agency and the Centre.

The AAP leaders alleged that the CBI was caught lying that Kejriwal had shifted all blame on Manish Sisodia.

They said that the CM immediately refuted this claim in court, challenging the CBI to present any evidence of such a statement. The judge reviewed the recorded statement and confirmed that Kejriwal had made no such remarks, declaring the CBI’s claim entirely false and unsubstantiated. They accused the BJP of using the ED-CBI to smear AAP leaders’ reputations.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the CBI arrested Kejriwal and presented him before the Rouse Avenue court to conduct custodial interrogation. She said, “The CBI has been caught red-handed lying in front of the court. This is happening for the first time that the judge himself said that there is no coordination between what the CBI is saying and the evidence it has. The CBI and ED are filing false cases at the behest of the BJP only to finish AAP.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he will talk to INDIA bloc leaders over Kejriwal’s arrest and request them to raise the issue in Parliament as he accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing probe agencies to target opposition parties. Singh alleged that the CBI is acting against the AAP with ill-will and political malice.