DDA shielding ‘higher-ups’: SC on tree-felling

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reprimanded the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for its failure to furnish information regarding Lt Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s visit to the Ridge area, where 1,100 trees were felled. The court observed that the authority was protecting senior officials by diverting blame on subordinates.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan condemned the DDA for its “absolute recklessness” in failing to find a document confirming Saxena’s visit on February 3.

“This is absolute recklessness. You cannot find a simple document. Nothing has been done, no meeting of the officers has been called... we have all the doubts in the way things are done,” stated the bench.

Slamming the DDA for protecting ‘higher-ups’ over the tree-felling in the Ridge, the SC said, “When the e-mail says the L-G has visited and ordered the cutting of trees, was it not the function of the DDA to look into it? The object of the committee is only to protect the higher-ups and blame the lower officers like junior engineer or executive engineer,” it added.

The court was addressing a contempt plea alleging that trees were cut in the Ridge despite a March 4 court order denying the DDA permission, and concealing the information from the court.

DDA vice-chairman’s counsel informed the court that the agency was attempting to locate the records, stating that L-G Saxena had visited a hospital for the central armed paramilitary forces and not the contested site, and requested more time to submit the documents.