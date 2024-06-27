Interstate arms trafficker on way to deliver consignment arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate illegal arms supply cartel and arrested one of tis key member, an official said on Wednesday.The accused arms supplier, whose identity was withheld by the cops, was influenced and fascinated by the lives of gangster as projected on social media and was keen to join gang.

Sharing details, DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said information about suppliers of illegal firearms and ammunition and their associates active in Delhi/NCR was being collected through various sources and the activity of such youths was monitored who are motivated and fascinated by the lives of gangster based abroad or lodged in jails through Social media platforms and who are keen to join their gangs.

“On June 19, a specific input was received that one arm trafficker would be reaching near Samalkha Bus stand, Dwarka Link Road Delhi, to deliver illicit fire arms,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, a team was formed and a trap was laid near Samalkha Bus stand on Dwarka Link Road and one member of the arms supplier syndicate, resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan was apprehended and 10 illicit country-made pistols of .32 bore was recovered from his possession.

The officer said that the arrested arm trafficker was involved in trafficking of illicit arms for over 4 years and had recently been released on bail from jail. After release on bail, instead of reforming, he continued his arms trafficking activities. He was in contact with illegal arms manufacturers based in Khargone, MP.

The accused used to contact suppliers and receivers of illicit arms through social media platform. “Prior to departure to Madhya Pradesh, he switches off his mobile phone and switches it on after reaching at pre decided location and calls the supplier through social media application,” the DCP said.

He further said the alleged arms trafficker used to procure illicit arms at Rs 12000 per piece and sell it to Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per piece. “In the last week, he received an offer to supply illicit arms at a lucrative rate, i.e. Rs 45,000 per piece in Delhi to the associate of one dreaded gangsters based abroad and was paid money for ten pistols. Hence, he agreed to supply consignment of pistols and reached Delhi to deliver the consignment,” the official added.