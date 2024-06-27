Reporting from a 'collapsed republic': A journalist's journey through Afghanistan's turmoil

What are the hardships of being one of the very few female reporters in a war-torn country?

There have been several female journalists who have covered Afghanistan and dedicated a substantial portion of their careers to bring stories out. But they were mostly from western countries. Names like Lyse Doucet, Christina Lamb are household names in Afghanistan. But unfortunately, that is not the case with Indian women journalists, who are no less than anybody, but they do not get the opportunity. Most Editors in the Indian media prefer to send male reporters than female journalists. In Indian media, misogyny is deep-rooted and silently it does that work. Even covering beats like defence within our own country are much more challenging for women journalists than their male counterparts.

Covering war zones can be hugely challenging and tricky, there is risk at every step, so female reporters also need to be aware of that and cannot play the victim if something goes wrong.

At one point, you mention in the book you meet a man who was a ‘fixer’ at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport. Aren’t they in danger of getting killed too?

The term ‘fixer’ is mostly used by the western media who take the help of the local people who act as guides. Most journalists prefer to portray an image that the work produced by them is solely to their credit. Fixers risk their lives to take the reporter to difficult places. Yes, they are paid a handsome amount but without them the reporter would be helpless in a place which is as complex as Afghanistan.

Sometimes these fixers do lose their lives while on assignment with a reporter. But the smart ones know that it is precisely their job – to save the reporter they are shadowing and to save themselves too. In Mazar-i-Sharif, my fixer of sorts was my driving help, who bravely took me to the frontline where a fierce gun-battle was on between the Afghan soldiers and the Taliban. At one point when he saw I was getting too carried away in talking to the soldiers while a fierce gun-fight was on in that area on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif, he coaxed me to wrap up and leave the place before the Taliban could target us.