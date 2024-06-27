Skies overcast, light rainfall in parts of capital

NEW DELHI: The city on Wednesday witnessed overcast skies while some parts received light rainfall under the influence of a western disturbance, the weather office said. Palam, Aya Nagar and Ridge recorded 2.3 mm, 1.3 mm and 1.3 mm of rainfall in the evening.

The national capital’s weather has fluctuated due to the western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office has forecast mainly cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle, along with strong winds, in Delhi in the next few days.

The IMD has, however, not shared any details when the monsoon current is likely to enter the national capital. An IMD official said, “For Delhi, we have not predicted any date for the monsoon and have not shared any related data.”

Delhi’s maximum temperature will dip to 34 degrees Celsius in the next few days, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast. The temperature will gradually decrease from 38 to 36 and then to 34 degrees in the next few days due to a western disturbance, the IMD forecast.

The Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.