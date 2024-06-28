10-year-old girl gang raped, bludgeoned to death in Delhi; two arrested

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old girl was brutally sexually assaulted by two men, in the Narela area of Delhi, who murdered her by smashing her head with stones and bricks so that her body remains unidentifiable.
The two accused, identified as Rahul (20) and Devdutt (30), both worked as workers in separate factories in the Narela area.
The crime came to light after the Narela Police Station received a PCR call at 12:29 am regarding the disappearance of a girl child in the sector 6 area after which the police reached the spot and met the family.
"Shortly after the PCR call, the dead body of the girl was discovered in an abandoned nearby plot. She was wearing her clothes and her head was found smashed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
The cops immediately secured the scene of the crime and forensic teams were called to the spot to examine the place. Forensic Lab, collected all exhibits for further analysis.
The father of the victim girl child told the cops that his daughter had gone out to play after dinner at around 9:45 pm but when she did not return, he and his family began searching for her.
He further told the policemen that, some locals saw a man named Rahul taking his daughter towards an empty plot following which the accused Rahul was apprehended and thoroughly questioned
After continuous questioning, the accused Rahul confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the girl child along with one more person named Devdutt.
Accordingly, the police registered a case under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 376D (gangrape), and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Both Rahul, who worked at a rubber cylinder tube-making factory, and Devdutt, who worked in an umbrella-making factory, were arrested. Further investigation is underway, the official added.