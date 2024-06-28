10-year-old girl gang raped, bludgeoned to death in Delhi; two arrested

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old girl was brutally sexually assaulted by two men, in the Narela area of Delhi, who murdered her by smashing her head with stones and bricks so that her body remains unidentifiable.

The two accused, identified as Rahul (20) and Devdutt (30), both worked as workers in separate factories in the Narela area.

The crime came to light after the Narela Police Station received a PCR call at 12:29 am regarding the disappearance of a girl child in the sector 6 area after which the police reached the spot and met the family.

"Shortly after the PCR call, the dead body of the girl was discovered in an abandoned nearby plot. She was wearing her clothes and her head was found smashed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.