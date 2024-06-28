All that glitter

Being a part of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour or simply going out partying or just glam-ing up for a traditional desi event, glitter has made its comeback in makeup routines. From glitter body sprays for that extra shine to a cheekbone, to glitter eyeshadow, glitter has been shining in recent times.

As the makeup palette tilts towards nude look, glitter adds a beautiful texture to it, according to celebrity makeup artist Rashida Pavtiwada, who says, “We are looking at different dimensions in makeup. In the ’80s and early ’90s, pink and blue eyeshadow added to the colour pop. Now, the palette has gone more towards nudes – very close to skin colour; in that case, glitter gives dimension because it has texture, and has reflective properties.”

For makeup artist Manasa Vihana, glitter gleams on the Indian skin tone and facial features. “Indians have beautiful eyes and it gives definition. If you are wearing glitter for an Indian event, it also gives you a brighter look,” says Vihana. According to Vihana, most people have very vague ideas about how glitter should be used. “There are different kinds of glitter: loose and pressed, each giving very different looks. It depends on what look you are going for. Today, there is a wide range of glitters that you can go for, even if it’s for a subdued look,” she says.