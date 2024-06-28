DIAL forms technical committee to probe roof collapse at Terminal 1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has formed a technical committee to investigate the roof collapse reported at Terminal 1 on Friday which killed one person and left eight others injured.

The investigation report will be shared as soon as possible, it said.

In a statement issued post the incident, Delhi Airport's operator said that it's working with all relevant agencies, including Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assess the situation and restore operations.

A portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am today. Following the incident, all flight operations from the terminal has been halted till further notice.

The situation has majorly hit operations of Spicejet and IndiGo which primarily operate from the T-1.

Officials said that over 80 flights have been impacted so far. IndiGo has cancelled 62 flights scheduled for departures and arrival of its 7 flights. Meanwhile, Spicejet has cancelled eight flight departures 4 arrivals scheduled from the T1 so far.

"As a precautionary measure, all flight operations from Terminal 1 have been suspended till further notice and rescheduled by the respective Airlines to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, till the impacted areas are restored for operations," DIAL said.

According to DIAL, the prima-facie cause behind the roof collapse is heavy rainfall.

"While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours. As per the Indian Metreological Department, Delhi Safdarjung recorded massive 228.1mm of rains in last 24 hours (mainly in the early morning hours of today). This is the highest 24 hours rain in Delhi in June after 1936, the average rainfall in the area in last 30 years is 75.2 mm," it stated.

The Delhi Airport has announced a compensation of Rs 20 Lakh to the family of the deceased, and Rs 3 Lakh each to those who got injured in the incident.