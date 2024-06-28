MCD commissioner suspends four officers over alleged forgery

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has ordered the suspension of four officers in the Karol Bagh zone over alleged forgery of the signature of a senior official who no longer works for the civic body.

An order issued on Wednesday said the disciplinary action was taken against the four Buildings Department officers in the Karol Bagh Zone with immediate effect.

According to a senior official privy of the development, action was taken against the officers in connection with an order passed on Wednesday which purportedly carried the signature of IAS officer Himanshu Gupta, who served as the deputy commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone in 2021.

“The suspension of all four officers has been ordered in connection with this case for misconduct and misuse of power,” the official said.

The passed order pertains to land use, he added. An inquiry has been ordered over the alleged corruption.