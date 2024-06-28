NEET-UG protest: NSUI storms into NTA office

NEW DELHI: Protesting over alleged irregularties in NEET-UG exam, several members of the Congress’ students wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), forcibly entered the NTA’s head office and locked it from the inside

Visuals from the scene showed a large crowd of NSUI members chanting slogans such as “NTA band karo” (shut NTA) and “NTA murdabad” (down with NTA).

“Students across the country are suffering due to the inefficiencies and negligence of the NTA. The frequent postponements and paper leaks are not just administrative failures. They are a direct attack on the future of our youth. We demand that the NTA be banned and a more reliable, transparent system be put in place....From tomorrow, we will lock NTA offices all over India if our demand to ban the NTA is not met,” NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said.

Lathicharge

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday said several of its members were lathi-charged and detained by the police when they were protesting against NEET “paper leak.”

Police sources said the protestors held the demonstration near Parliament and tried to break the barricades. The IYC had planned the “gherao” of Parliament.

“Thousands of IYC workers have come out on the streets of Delhi today, becoming the voice of students suffering from the atrocities of paper leak,” IYC chief BV Srinivas wrote on X.