Pocket book in hand, Delhi cops slog to memorise new laws

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police personnel carrying a small 5”X3” pocket-friendly book in their hands, be it while policing or having their meals, has become a common sight these days.

As Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, are set to be rolled out from July 1. That small book is the training module, where sections of BNS sections are listed on the right side, and their corresponding IPC sections are on the left.

The police personnel could be seen memorising them.

In January this year, a 14-member committee was constituted to study the laws and prepare the study material for its personnel. The committee was led by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprised DCP Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar and other officers.

In the last 15 days, Delhi Police personnel have initiated a trial process where they registered dummy FIRs. The Investigative Officers (IOs) captured pictures and recorded the crime scene with their mobile phone cameras and subsequently uploaded them on the e-Praman Application.

As per the new law, the evidence collection process at the crime scene will be mandatorily videographed to prevent evidence tampering.