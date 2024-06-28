Water logging woes: All 7 Delhi BJP MPs instructed to remain on-ground during Monsoon

NEW DELHI: All 7 Members of Parliament from Delhi have been instructed by the BJP's Delhi state unit leadership to remain on ground during the monsoon season and ensure that the water is cleared from all roads and areas where there is waterlogging.



"I have instructed all our MPs, MLAs, councillors, NDMC and Delhi Cantt Board members to remain on the streets and keep clearing the waterlogging for the entire monsoon," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.



The national capital was hit by a sudden and heavy downpour which paralyzed the city and caused extensive disruption and widespread chaos across the capital. The intense rainfall resulted in significant traffic jams, widespread flooding, and severe waterlogging in numerous low-lying areas.



The Delhi BJP chief blamed the AAP-ruled government for its lackadaisical approach in tackling the problem of waterlogging.



"The AAP mayor had claimed in a press conference that the drains have been cleaned and preparations are complete to deal with every problem, but the flood-like situation in Delhi due to light rain has exposed the claims of the AAP mayor. The current crisis is proof that the AAP mayor was lying," Sachdeva said.



He accused the Delhi government of not holding any meeting on the Summer Action Plan. "The Delhi government has never done anything above personal interest, no work was done on the summer action plan and no planning was done before the arrival of monsoon. The people of Delhi have got only lies, pretense and deception from the AAP government," he said.



Sachdeva said waterlogging has started even as the rainy season has just begun. "There is definitely going to be trouble in the future, even the minister's residence is waterlogged, so the condition of entire Delhi can be imagined," he said.



Meanwhile, all BJP MPs from Delhi took to the streets to get the waterlogging cleared in their respective constituencies. Northeast Delhi parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari even reached the Minto underpass in central Delhi to take stock of the situation.