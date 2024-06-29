NEET protest enters Day 3 despite downpour in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Several student groups continued indefinitely agitating against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, PG, and UGC-NET on Friday, the third day of the strike at Jantar Mantar, despite incessant rain.

The protest under the banner “India against NTA” has been backed by several student organisations, including the Left-backed All India Student Association (AISA) and Delhi University’s Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS). The student groups’ demands include the scrapping of the National Testing Agency and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

The NEET-UG exam, which was held on May 5, has been mired in controversy with allegations of cheating and impersonation. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to protests and legal actions. The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examination, with new dates to be announced soon. The Centre has replaced the chief of the NTA and formed a committee to review and improve its functioning. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear petitions related to the issue on July 8.

Uncertainty

With uncertainty still looming over the NEET 2024 exam results, several students preparing for the medical examination remain stressed.

“It feels like all our hard work is going to waste,” said Ananya Sharma, a Delhi student preparing for NEET for the past two years. “We deserve a fair chance, not to be cheated by corruption.” Another student, Rajat Gupta, expressed his disappointment, saying, “I’ve spent countless hours studying for this exam, but what can I do when the system is rigged against us? It’s demoralising.”

“Our reputation is at stake,” said Priya Singh, a senior instructor at a prominent Delhi coaching centre. “Parents trust us to guide their children to success, but these scams undermine that trust. We are urging for a thorough investigation to restore credibility.”

The alleged scam has also raised concerns about the mental health of students. “The stress of preparing for NEET is already immense,” said Sneha Mehra, a parent of a NEET aspirant. “This scam adds layer of anxiety and uncertainty. The authorities must address these issues promptly to prevent further student distress.”

“We hope for swift action and justice,” said Karan Verma, a NEET aspirant from Delhi. “Only then can we confidently focus on our studies and future.”

Alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam

NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 has been mired with allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and the other irregularities. 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from a centre in Haryana’s Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as also the Supreme Court.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)