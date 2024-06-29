Rain a great leveller as VVIPs too, face ordeal in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Not only ordinary Delhiites but even MPs who were in the capital for the ongoing Parliament session were affected by the overnight rain.

Among those affected was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who shared his plight on social media. In his X post, said, “Woke up to find my entire home under a foot of water — every room. Carpets and furniture, indeed anything on the ground, are ruined. Apparently, the storm water drains in the neighbourhood are all clogged, so the water had no place to go. And they switched off the electricity at 6 am for fear of electrocuting people.”

However, Tharoor said that he managed to reach Parliament on time after the water was pumped out of roads.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also faced difficulties due to waterlogging outside his bungalow in Lodhi Estate. Videos showed Yadav’s staff carrying him on their shoulders to his vehicle as he made his way to Parliament. “I had to do all this to go to Parliament. We came out in a car, after people lifted us to the vehicle,” he said.

His bungalow was flooded, causing damage to the flooring, which the MP said, was redone just two days back. Yadav criticised the MCD for inaction. “I spoke to MCD officials at 4 am.”

Water Minister Atishi’s residence, too, was flooded, with visuals showing severe waterlogging outside her home. This incident came shortly after she had gone on a hunger strike due to water scarcity in Delhi.

Delhi BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi conducted a symbolic protest against the AAP government by rowing an inflatable boat on a flooded street. He claimed that the failure to clean the PWD drains before the monsoon led to the severe waterlogging. “All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn’t get them cleaned ahead of the monsoon. This has led to waterlogging,” said Negi, who lives in Vinod Nagar.