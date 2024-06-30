Delhi government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of those who drowned due to heavy rain

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who drowned due to heavy rain in the city on Friday.
In an official communication to the revenue department, minister Atishi said it has been reported that there were "several deaths" due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall.
"It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh," Atishi said in the order.
"ACS Revenue is hereby directed to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police - and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD," she added.
In a post on X, Atishi said, "Several deaths have been reported on 28th June, after extreme rainfall of 228mm in 24 hours. The families of all those who lost their lives will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs. Directions have been given that this compensation reaches the grieving families speedily."
Meanwhile IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city to continue for two more days until Tuesday.
According to the weather department, 9 mm of rain was recorded in the city on Sunday, while humidity was 60 per cent at 5. 30 pm.
The IMD has predicted overcast conditions and heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was in the "moderate" category with a reading of 118 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".