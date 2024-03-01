27-yr-old man impersonating as woman on Snapchat to sexually harass minor held from U’khand

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was nabbed from Uttarakhand for allegedly impersonating as a girl and tricking a minor girl to share her obscene images on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified by cops as Subhan Ali, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

The police said on February 20, the father of the complainant lodged a complaint regarding harassment, and blackmailing of her daughter on the threat of sharing her nude photos and video.

He further told police that her daughter used the smart phone for taking online classes. “One day, his wife saw her phone and found obscene video and photos of his daughter on Snapchat and they reported the matter,” the officer said.

Immediately, the matter was taken up and it was found that the alleged person impersonated himself as a girl to the victim on Snapchat and started chatting with her.

“He used to play a game of ‘Truth and Dare’ and he dared her to be in an obscene condition. The victim got in his trap and the accused got her naked photos and video. Later the accused had continuous chats with the victim and obtained more such photos,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

The accused insisted on chats and extended threats when she did not follow his instructions. “Accordingly, a case under section 354 D of the IPC and 12 POCSO Act was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

During the probe, important leading information was obtained from Snapchat and Google and thorough technical analysis was done in which a mobile number was found active at Udham Singh Nagar.

On February 24, raids were conducted and the accused was apprehended. On interrogation, he admitted his involvement in the crime. The smart phone used in crime was also recovered from his possession.