Delhi BJP launches public outreach, slams AAP for fielding only males

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Thursday launched a door-to-door campaign for gathering suggestions of the people for its manifesto and seeking their views on ‘Viksit Bharat’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the campaign will continue till March 15 in which the party workers will visit every household, markets and public places across the city carrying a form and boxes to gather feedback of the people.

He said the party workers will also seek suggestions of separate groups like chartered accountants, professionals, sports persons, teachers, professors and theatre actors among others during the campaign.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the party fulfilled 529 of 530 suggestions provided by the people that were included in the manifesto for 2014 Lok Sabha polls. “In 2019, we delivered on 95 per cent or 222 of the 234 suggestions from people included in the manifesto,” he said.

The Delhi BJP election committee has submitted a list of around 25-30 probables to the central leadership for consideration in ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

BJP’s charge

As AAP announced its four candidates— all men—for the four seats it is contesting of seven in alliance with Congress, the city’s BJP unit on Thursday called AAP “anti-women”. “Denial of appropriate representation to women has once again exposed the anti women mindset of CM Arvind Kejriwal,” Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra said. Notably, in the 2019 General elections, the BJP too had fielded only one candidate from the New Delhi seat -- Meenakshi Lekhi.