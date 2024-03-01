Delhi University increases late fee for thesis, draws criticism

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has announced a revision of the late fee for thesis submission at Rs 1,000 per day, reports said. However, the revision was criticised by students’ bodies and others, calling it “illegal and a way to loot scholars”.

In a circular dated February 19, DU Controller of Examination Ajay Kumar Arora notified the revised remuneration, exam fees, and allowance for examiners, which DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh approved.

The revised charges were for conducting BSc (MT), Radiology, BTech, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, NHMS, MBBS, MSc MIT, MSc Respiratory Therapy, MD/MS, diplomas and DM/MCh and super-specialty examinations.

Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and other bodies said the thesis submission fee has also been raised three times and just ten days before the last date of the submission. “The university is looting and fleecing lakhs of money from postgraduate medical residents in the name of late fees on advance notices of fee deposition amounting to a whopping 50 lakhs,” the FORDA said.

The RDAs of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in a joint statement, said, “The fee increment for late thesis submission at `1,000 per day not only imposes a significant financial strain on resident doctors but also contravenes the principles of fairness and equity in academic endeavours.”