Education department to shortlist 3 best ‘green schools’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Department of Education has kicked off green drives in the city schools, following which three best ‘Green Schools’ will be shortlisted in the following categories - government, government aided and unaided private schools of the national capital.

The Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi has been conducting various tree-plantation drives and awareness programs. In this regard, a Green Award is to be given to the selected under - Green Area of the School; Plantation in the School; Waste Management; Plastic Free School; Eco-Club Activities; Community Participation; Operational Solar Panel; Energy Efficient devices/appliances used and the last one- Carpool by school Faculties/Cycle Stand for Students.

The last date of the registration is March 31, 2024. The competition will be at the state level and the best three schools from each category will be awarded with a Shield and a certificate for excellent Greening and Plantation in the school and for their efforts.