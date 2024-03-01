‘Kejriwal misusing political immunity’: BJP slams CM for targeting L-G Saxena

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ‘misusing political immunity’ of the Assembly by using it to target his political rivals. “Kejriwal misuses the political immunity to criticise L-G VK Saxena,” he said.

Kejriwal criticised the BJP and the L-G for threatening officers and stalling various city government initiatives. Sachdeva said it was shocking that the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly allows the CM, his ministers and MLAs to keep repeating their “diatribes” against the L-G who is the constitutional head of Delhi.

“It is a parliamentary ethic that members of the House do not criticise the constitutional head of the government but we have a government and the Speaker of the assembly who flout the protocol too often.” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of BJP accused Kejriwal of failing to disburse the salaries of MCD employees, alleging that roughly 28,000 employees of the civic agency are awaiting their salaries for two months. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the CM was “deceiving” MCD employees with promises of timely salary payments.

“Despite assurances by the AAP government that salaries would be disbursed on the first day of each month, delays have become a recurring issue. Even after a special function was organized to honour CM Kejriwal for his purported commitment to timely payments, employees continue to face salary delays,” Kapoor said.

He said the situation has exacerbated the financial strain on MCD employees, including teachers, engineers, doctors, nurses, and administrative staff, who received their December 2023 salaries in late January 2024 instead of the promised date. “As February comes to a close, the accumulated salary dues for January add to their financial woes,” he said.