Pocso charge against AAP councillor for molesting teen

NEW DELHI: An AAP councillor and some other people have been booked under the Pocso Act for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

DCP (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said that the girl lodged a complaint at the Ranjeet Nagar police station saying the incident took place on February 25 on a road where she was waiting for her brother. She said one Ankush Narang, an AAP councillor, and others came to the spot, molested and threatened her, police said.

Based on her complaint, a case was lodged against Narang and others under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and the Pocso Act. “An investigation is on and action will be taken,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP demanded the immediate expulsion of Narang. “An AAP MLA, Prakash Jarwal, was convicted in an abetment-to-suicide case on Wednesday and another case of harassment of a minor girl by councilor Ankush Narang came to light on Thursday. Every day, the black face of AAP leaders comes to light and CM Kejriwal takes no action,” said Delhi BJP vice-president Yogita Singh.