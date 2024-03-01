NEW DELHI: At a time when extradition of several high-profile economic offenders such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi is clouding, the curious case of British citizen Christian Michel comes to front line.

Michel, currently in the city’s Tihar Jail, unlike the other economic offenders, claimed in a plea before Court that since his extradition from Dubai on December 4, 2018, he was in custody which is more than five years, but failed to get any relief.

His lawyer Aljo K Joseph argued that the personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India has been arbitrarily violated. “There is no sanction of law to detain the applicant beyond five years in custody given Section 21 of Extradition Act 1962,” Joseph said.

As per Proviso to Section 436A, “...no such person shall in any case be detained during the period of investigation, inquiry or trial for more than the maximum period of imprisonment provided for the said offence under that law,” he said. Under Section 21 of the Extradition Act, which adopts the “Doctrine of Specialty”, his client cannot be tried for offences other than for which he was extradited, he said further.

However, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal held that the accused is alleged to have committed offences under Section 467 IPC, which is punishable upto life imprisonment referring to a last year order by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. “By the same very reasoning, since Section 467 IPC has been invoked by the prosecuting agency by way of supplementary charge sheet, this plea that the accused has already undergone the maximum period of detention is not tenablet” the judge stated.