Three juveniles apprehended for stabbing boy to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by three juveniles at a park in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area, an official said on Thursday. The three juveniles were apprehended, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that information was received at Inderpuri Police Station on Tuesday, regarding the stabbing of a boy in Harit Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“It was found that the injured, a resident of Inderpuri, was admitted to Kapoor Medical Centre Naraina, where the doctor declared him brought dead,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and found that they had an altercation with the victim and his friend at the park. All three juveniles were nabbed and weapons used in the crime were recovered.

“The assailants attacked the victim with knives. The victim sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen that led to his death,” the senior officer said.