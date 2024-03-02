‘3 monuments and parks to be redeveloped’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will undertake a comprehensive exercise to redevelop three parks and monuments in the city under the overall supervision of the Archeological Survey of India, according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas on Friday.

A MoU to this effect is set to be signed between the DDA and the ASI within the next one week, the statement said.

“In line with Delhi L-G V K Saxena’s efforts to convert the capital into a ‘city of heritage’, the DDA will now be undertaking the work of conservation, restoration, rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van and Shalimar Bagh, at its own cost, under the overall supervision of ASI,” the statement said.

The three parks under the DDA’s ownership have several ASI-protected monuments, which were hitherto lying in a state of neglect, it added.

However, basic work, including drawing, planning and mobilisation of resources, has already commenced, it said.