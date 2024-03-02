BJP protests against Mamata govt

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Friday held a demonstration against the Trinamool government in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali incident, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Carrying placards, a large number of BJP workers and leaders gathered at the Teen Murti Chowk and raised slogans against Banerjee, saying the “silence” of a woman chief minister on the issue is shameful.

BJP workers broke barricades put up by the police following which over 150 of them, including Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station, a saffron party statement said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva levelled allegations against the AAP government, saying, “Other than Mamata Bannerjee’s resignation, we demand action against AAP councilor Ankush Narang, who has been charged with indecency and obscenity towards a minor girl under the POCSO Act.”

Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Banerjee should resign from her post.

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land-grab allegations in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days.