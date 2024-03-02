Delhi economy to grow at 9.17% in FY24

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s GDP is projected to reach Rs 11,07,746 crore in 2023-24, marking a growth of 9.17% compared to the previous fiscal year, when it stood at Rs 10,14,000 crore. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi’s real GDP exhibited a notable increase, with growth rates of 8.76% in 2021-22 and 7.85% in 2022-23, surpassing many other states.

Finance minister Atishi presented the Economic Survey during the budget session, revealing the statistics on Friday. She pointed out that despite comprising only 1.5% of the country’s population, Delhi contributes nearly 4% to the national GDP.

The per capita income in Delhi, which was Rs 3,76,217 in 2021-22, has risen to Rs 4,61,910 in 2023-24, indicating a growth of 22% over the past two years, the minister said. Delhi’s per capita income now stands at 2.5 times the national average.

The minister said that inflation in the country has surged by over 70% in the last decade. For instance, the cost of a gas cylinder, which was Rs 300 in 2014-15, has escalated to Rs 1,200. However, Delhi’s inflation rate, standing at 2.81%, is lower than the national average of 5.65%, as reported by the Central government for the year 2023.

Highlighting unemployment as the nation’s second-largest challenge, the minister noted that 25% of the country’s youth and 42% of graduates are currently unemployed. Efforts made by the government have led to a decrease in the unemployment rate, from 6.3% in 2020-21 to 1.9% in 2022-23, said the finance minister.

Aitishi said the government has provided free electricity to people of Delhi, and in 2022-23, and nearly 3.41 crore ‘0’ power bills were generated for consumers. She said the government was providing free water to people up to 20 kilolitres, benefiting 24.72 lakh consumers.

