Delhi: Tasked to deposit Rs 1 cr, cashier flees with money

NEW DELHI: The adage ‘Greed is a fat demon with a small mouth’ aptly describes Rishabh Kumar Sharma’s descent into criminality, culminating in his incarceration.
The 26-year-old Rishabh was probably a simple man with hardly any luxurious dreams. Being a cashier at a south Delhi cloth house, Rishabh’s only duty was to count the cash and deposit it in the bank account of his shop owner.
However, on February 27, as usual, Rishabh collected the cash and went to deposit it at a bank in the Defence Colony area, but this time, he did not return. His employer waited, waited, and waited, but Rishabh, the cashier-turned-cheat, had embarked on another journey with his wife.
Ultimately, the businessman approached the police, who then lodged an FIR under Section 408 of the IPC and launched an intensive manhunt to nab the accused Rishabh.
During the course of the investigation, a team was formed which first inquired of the complainant at length, and details and descriptions of the alleged were gathered.
“The team analysed hundreds of CCTV footages to get any clue about the route adopted by the alleged person and identified the route taken by the alleged wherein it was revealed that he went to Sarita Vihar & Nehru Place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.
The team got a breakthrough when during technical surveillance, it was revealed that Rishabh was in touch with his friend named Sachin Yadav before switching off his mobile phone. Sachin was picked up and interrogated.
Initially, he tried to mislead the police team but with consistent questioning, he broke down and disclosed that the accused Rishabh along with his wife had gone to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and had taken Rs 2.5 lakhs from the above said cash for his expenses and the rest of the cash was left with him.
He further disclosed that he had kept the cash with his uncle (chacha) at Vishvakarma Colony, Pul Prahladpur,
New Delhi. Immediately, the team conducted a raid at his uncle’s house at Vishvakarma Colony, Pul Prahladpur, and Rs 91 lakh were recovered. Soon Rishabh and his wife were also caught near Bharatpur Junction, Rajasthan.
On interrogation, the accused Rishabh disclosed that he used to collect and deposit cash, usually around 2-3 lakhs, in a bank at Defence Colony. However, on that day, the cash amount was substantial as it had not been deposited for a few days. Therefore, he became greedy upon seeing the large sum and planned to flee with the cash.
