Delhi: Tasked to deposit Rs 1 cr, cashier flees with money

NEW DELHI: The adage ‘Greed is a fat demon with a small mouth’ aptly describes Rishabh Kumar Sharma’s descent into criminality, culminating in his incarceration.

The 26-year-old Rishabh was probably a simple man with hardly any luxurious dreams. Being a cashier at a south Delhi cloth house, Rishabh’s only duty was to count the cash and deposit it in the bank account of his shop owner.

However, on February 27, as usual, Rishabh collected the cash and went to deposit it at a bank in the Defence Colony area, but this time, he did not return. His employer waited, waited, and waited, but Rishabh, the cashier-turned-cheat, had embarked on another journey with his wife.

Ultimately, the businessman approached the police, who then lodged an FIR under Section 408 of the IPC and launched an intensive manhunt to nab the accused Rishabh.

During the course of the investigation, a team was formed which first inquired of the complainant at length, and details and descriptions of the alleged were gathered.

“The team analysed hundreds of CCTV footages to get any clue about the route adopted by the alleged person and identified the route taken by the alleged wherein it was revealed that he went to Sarita Vihar & Nehru Place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.