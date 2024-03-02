Despite hindrances, economy surged: FM

NEW DELHI: DELHI finance minister Atishi on Friday said financial year 2023-24 has been remarkable for the Kejriwal-led government despite hindrances posed by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Centre. Addressing the Assembly, the minister said government faced constant roadblocks on welfare schemes pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board, Mohalla Clinics, hospitals, and the Farishtey Scheme.

Atishi stoked the controversy around the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023, saying the Centre disregarded a verdict by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court which had bestowed the elected government in Delhi with all powers except land, and law and order.

“The Centre, through an ordinance, brought a new law to take away all the powers of the elected government of Delhi and handed them over to the L-G. Delhi government of ficers were re peatedly threatened, war ned that if they worked for the elected government, they would be suspended, or subjected to vigilance inquiries, instilling fear in them. Officers, our legislators and ministers were also implicated in cases by the CBI and ED,” the minister said.

Atishi alleged that in financial year 2023-24, every possible effort was made to hinder the work of the Kejriwal government. However, despite the conspiracies and obstacles, the economic survey numbers indicate that in the past year, Delhi’s economy has grown at record pace, the minister said, adding, in the past year, per capita income in Delhi has increased. Revenue collection has increased and the city government’s budget has been profitable, she added.