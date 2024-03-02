For the love of pizza

The first encounter with Italian chef Riccardo Scaioli, the pizza maestro heading La Dolce Vita Week at L’Osteria Bella, turned out to be an adventure with the dough for TMS. ‘Shape a circle, press that centre using your fingertips,’ he says, so hands shaking, I dive in. After crafting the base, I jazz it up with tomato sauce and mozzarella and slide it into the pizza oven. Fast forward two minutes and a margarita pizza is ready which we top with fresh basil leaves. “For a first-timer, you did well,” says the chef.

Scaioli, 54, is from Padova, Italy. He has been a frequent visitor to India over the last decade, serving as a consultant to various chefs and restaurants and representing Le 5 Stagioni, an Italian flour brand. But it’s his first time supervising an Italian Food Week here alongside L’Osteria Bella’s Executive Chef Sumit Sabharwal. The event, a collaboration between the restaurant and Holiday Inn, Aerocity, promises a delightful dining experience featuring Italy’s famous liqueur, Campari, paired with the chef’s special menu. Following this, a two-day Pizza Palooza awaits diners, offering a chance to savour delicious pizzas alongside carefully selected wines. The week will culminate with a masterclass of pizza and bread tailored for professional chefs from Delhi’s top restaurants.

The Indian pizza

“I am excited to see how the events unfold. Even though I may disagree with how Indians prefer their pizza – with lots of chilli, tomato ketchup, and chicken toppings – I love India and its people,” says Scaioli. The chef says Indians love Italian cuisine mainly due to the variety of vegetarian options available though he finds the Indian market quite challenging. “Even among vegetarians, there are various preferences. Some avoid potatoes, while others steer clear of garlic and onions. It’s tough to have a one-size-fits-all approach or menu here. Hence, I have to adjust my recipes based on the audience I am serving,” he explains.

Reflecting on his initial visits to India, Scaioli notes that the pizza scene was not up to the mark. But there has been a positive transformation with more Italian restaurants like L’Osteria Bella opening. Why is the Indian market deprived of good pizza? His answer: they use the wrong flour.