Homeless in Delhi night shelters will get 3 meals daily: Govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday decided to provide three free meals a day to those staying at night shelters in the city, tender for which will be issued to an agency soon. A decision to this effect was taken during a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) meeting.

An agency has been tasked with maintaining toilets in slum clusters, the board briefed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Further, the board has also approved the proposal to provide land to the SC/ST department to build a mini stadium in Sultanpur Majra with world-class sports facilities to be provided for children.

Notably, Kejriwal has directed an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation against a retired DUSIB officer implicated in a case of disproportionate assets to income, reaffirming zero tolerance towards corruption across all Delhi government departments.

The agenda regarding the tender for the agency responsible for maintaining toilets in slum clusters, pending for several years, was passed during the meeting. Officials informed the Chief Minister that a new agency will be tendered in the coming days to maintain the toilets of all JJ clusters.