India at London Fashion Week

Flowing drapes, vintage embroidery, and handmade tassels got an international showcase at the four-day London Fashion Week held between February 16-20 at London’s Hyde Park. The lineup of designers who showcased their creations included Gopi Vaid, Harvinder Kaur (Khadi India), Jigya M, Karn Malhotra, Manzar Hazarika, Mouktika by Padma Swarupa Bhagavatula, Mokaa by Gujjarpuli Tejaswini, Nitin Bal Chauhan and Tanieya Khanuja. Excerpts of a conversation with Khanuja, Chauhan and Kaur.

What does your brand stand for?

Conscious luxury and a celebration of the modern woman’s ability to shape her narrative through fashion. We stand for creating timeless pieces that transcend seasonal trends, emphasising quality, sustainability, and longevity.

How do you source your materials?

We follow a meticulous process that considers factors such as environmental impact, quality, and aesthetics. We collaborate with suppliers who share our commitment to sustainability and ensure that the materials we use align with the theme and aesthetic of the specific collection, thus maintaining our standard of conscious luxury.

Take us through your latest collection.

‘Iconic Diaries’ is a tribute to women who have made significant contributions to history. It draws inspiration from their essence, infusing it into modern interpretations of timeless elegance. Each piece in the collection reflects the strength, grace, and individuality of these women, translated into a sophisticated range of structured ensembles, bodycon dresses, easy-to-wear sarees, and power pantsuits, thus embodying the spirit of empowered femininity.

How do you decide on the pieces and materials to use?

I delve deep into the diverse cultural influences and historical narratives that inspire me. Each collection is a reflection of this exploration. In selecting materials, I prioritise quality, sustainability, and craftsmanship.

The association with MEDUSA adds a unique dimension to your showcase.

Our association with MEDUSA provides a unique platform to showcase Indian designers on the international stage. We aim to amplify our presence on the global stage, thus contributing to the recognition of Indian fashion worldwide.