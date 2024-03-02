Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

BlendJet 2

BlendJet 2 is a blender that is compact, portable, powerful, and rechargeable. This has been my go-to blender, juicer, and smoothie maker over the past three weeks, and I’m blown away by its functionality. BlendJet 2 comes in multiple colours and is easy to charge via USB-C (one full charge took about 1.5 hours and gave me about 17 blend cycles). BlendJet 2 allowed me to create healthy and tasty smoothies and shakes with minimal effort. The device is also ultra-quiet compared to other juicers and blenders on the market. BlendJet 2 is super easy to clean and can be used with additional accessories such as large jars and drinking lids (also available on the website). BlendJet 2 has inspired me to have tastier, healthier smoothies and juices, thanks to its incredible ease of use and functionality. Time to get yours!!! blendjet.in

Honor Choice Smartwatch

Honor’s new smartwatch, Choice, is an extremely stylish watch that’s also elegant, light, and comfortable on the wrist. There are several aspects to using this watch that I’ve really appreciated over the past 12 days: an excellent 1.95-inch AMOLED display that’s bright, visible, and clear in all lighting conditions; clear BT calling (much louder and clearer than most smartwatches with this feature); verified 12 days of battery life; good consistent metrics for activity and sleep tracking; a brilliant integrated GNSS for precise navigation if you’re running, trekking, or hiking; and five ATM water resistance if you’re going for a swim. Choice also lets you sync up with the Honor Health App for recording health and fitness data. The Honor Choice is a cut above the rest at its price point in terms of quality, functionality, looks, and usage. Strongly recommended! explorehonor.com