Women and nature: 66th flower festival held at Delhi University

NEW DELHI: The 66th flower exhibition was organised by the University of Delhi (DU) at the Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden on Friday. Inaugurating the exhibition, DU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Yogesh Singh, said our lives too are inspired by flowers. If they do not have fragrance, then they do not look good, just like our lives, the V-C said.

Addressing the occasion, the V-C also expressed happiness over the Rashtrapati Bhavan stall set up at this year’s edition of the event.

Regarding the theme of the exhibition, “Women and Nature – Celebration of Cooperation and Eternal Development,” Prof Singh said the theme is extremely relevant in 2024.

“The Parliament has recenty passed the Nari Vandana Act regarding reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. This year, Coconut Amma has received the Padma Shri. The government is honoring such people with awards so that people can take inspiration from their lives. Similarly, Millets’ brand ambassador Lahari Bai and Reeva Sood, popularly known as Dragon Women, have been invited as special guests at this function today,” he said.