YSR Cong MP’s son turns approver in liquor policy case

CHENNAI: court has allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, to turn approver in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special court judge M K Nagpal, who had in October 2023 allowed Raghav Magunta’s plea to turn an approver in the related money laundering case under ED’s investigation, passed the order February 29 on his application in the corruption case being probed by the CBI.

In its reply to the application, the CBI said the accused cooperated in the investigation and joined the probe as and when summoned.

The judge noted Magunta was stated to have disclosed certain vital facts in his recorded statements.

Court had recently granted anticipatory bail to Magunta in the matter, noting that he had not been specifically named as an accused in the FIR nor any entity linked to him or his family members had been so named. The CBI had not opposed his bail.

Magunta, who became an approver in the money laundering case, was also pardoned by the court.