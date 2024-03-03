A mix of young and experienced BJP faces

DELHI :

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Constituency : South Delhi

Vote bank: A BJP stroghold

Rival: Sahi Ram (AAP)

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly. Born in 1952 in village Tughlakabad, Delhi, Bidhuri graduated in political science from Deshbandhu College, Delhi Uinversity in 1973. He joined ABVP in 1970 and was also an active worker of Jan Sangh.

He was elected as Member of the first Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1993 and has been elected four times as a Member of the Assembly. After being elected as a Legislator for the fourth time in 2020, he was chosen as the leader of the

Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative Party and became the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly with the rank of a Cabinet Minister.