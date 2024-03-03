Delhi

A mix of young and experienced BJP faces

Party announces candidates for 5 of 7 LS constituencies with surprise entry of Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi
Express News Service

DELHI :

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Constituency : South Delhi

Vote bank: A BJP stroghold

Rival: Sahi Ram (AAP)

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly. Born in 1952 in village Tughlakabad, Delhi, Bidhuri graduated in political science from Deshbandhu College, Delhi Uinversity in 1973. He joined ABVP in 1970 and was also an active worker of Jan Sangh.

He was elected as Member of the first Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1993 and has been elected four times as a Member of the Assembly. After being elected as a Legislator for the fourth time in 2020, he was chosen as the leader of the

Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative Party and became the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly with the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

Bansuri Swaraj

Constituency : New Delhi

Status: Oldest constituency

Rival: Somnath Bharti (AAP)

Daughter of India’s former foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri is a lawyer with experience in legal procedures. She obtained her undergraduate degree in English Literature from the University of Warwick and her law degree from BPP Law School in London.

She also qualified as a Barrister at Law and completed her Master of Studies at the University of Oxford. In 2023, she was appointed the co-convenor of BJP Delhi’s legal cell.

She had been assisting the party in legal matters even before that. In her professional career, Bansuri has handled high-profile clients in complex litigation across various judicial platforms. She has resolved disputes related to contracts, real estate and tax.

Kamaljit Sehrawat

Constituency: West Delhi Came into existence in 2008

Rival: Mahabal Mishra (AAP)

Sehrawat was Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. She holds the degree in Bachelors of Commerce Honours (B Com) & Masters of Commerce (M Com), graduate degree in education (B. Ed), degree in Law programme and a Diploma in computer application.

She is a councilor from Ward No. 120 (Dwarka B) of Delhi. She is also a member of the MCD Standing Committee.

She is a councilor from Ward No. 120 (Dwarka B) of Delhi. She is also a member of the MCD Standing Committee.

Manoj Tiwari

Constituency : North East carved out in 2008

Rival : Yet to be announced

Singer, actor and serving as a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, Tiwari has been once again given the ticket from the northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency.

He contested the 2009 general election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha but lost to Yogi Adityanath. Again, he contested 2014 Indian general elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and won.

He was appointed as Delhi BJP president in 2016.He was the head of the BJP organisation in Delhi when the party recorded a record victory in 2017 MCD elections. Prior to his involvement in politics, he had spent years as a singer and an actor in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Praveen Khandelwal

Constituency : Chandni Chowk

Status: Smallest constituency

Rival : Yet to be announced

The 64-year-old Khandelwal, a Delhi-based businessman and the founder and general secretary of an organisation called the Confederation of All India Traders, will be contesting election for the first time from the saffron party. In 2017, Khandelwal was nominated to be a part of the government’s GST panel.

In 5 July 2021, Khandelwal was confirmed to be a member of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a Central Government panel’s advisor. Khandelwal launched a phase 2 campaign titled “Indian Goods - Our Pride” boycotting of Chinese goods across the country, aiming to achieve a reduction in imports of Chinese manufactured goods by 1 lakh crore (13 billion USD) by December 2021.

2019 Result

  • Winner : Ramesh Bidhuri

  • Vote Percentage : 56.58%

  • Winner : Meenakashi Lekhi

  • Vote Percentage : 54.77%

  • Winner : Parvesh Singh Verma

  • Vote Percentage : 60%

  • Winner : Manoj Tiwari

  • Vote Percentage : 53.9%

  • Winner : Gautam Gambhir

  • Vote Percentage : 83%

