Delhi embraces 'Ram Rajya' vision with Rs 76k crore budget for FY24-25

“The population of Delhi contributes to only 1.55% of the total population of the country. Yet, its contribution to the national GDP is more than double. In 2023-24, the contribution of Delhi in national GDP is going to be 3.89%, at constant prices,” she said.

The finance minister, in her speech, said that the government launched 38 Schools of Specialized Excellence in 2021-22. Armed Forces Preparatory School, Delhi Sports School, and Delhi Model Virtual School with three new universities: Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University, Delhi Teachers University, and Delhi Sports University- were also launched.

“Out of the first batch of 76 students from Armed Forces Preparatory School, 32 have passed the written examination of the National Defence Academy (NDA) conducted by the UPSC. 2121 children studying in Delhi Government schools have cleared the JEE and NEET exams in 2023-2024. In the last 3 years, more than 4 lakh children have been admitted to Delhi Government schools. Six new university campuses have opened since 2016,” she added.

In her maiden budget speech, she added that under the Delhi government, there are 38 hospitals where treatment is provided free of cost to more than 81,000 OPD patients daily and 65,806 IPD patients monthly. Till today, 64,000 people received free medicines, tests, and treatment in 530 Mohalla Clinics. So far, Mohalla Clinics have conducted more than 7 crore OPD (Outpatient Department) visits. Inception of free diagnostic tests. 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme has saved the lives of 22000 people.

The Arvind Kejriwal government also announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' under which Rs 1,000 will be given monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on 15 February and has been extended till 8 March. It was supposed to end on February 21. This is likely to be the longest assembly session under the AAP government's regime, according to officials.