Eight wonderful natural skin cleansers

I have, in my nearly 25 years of experience in the beauty business, seen that women and men are still confused about their skin types and therefore as to what products and ingredients would suit them. The ‘umm’ and ‘ahh’ I get in questioning tones when asked what your skin type is, says it all about skin ignorance!

Here is the most essential part of skin care-CLEANING… and that can only be done properly if you know your skin type.

If you have oily skin you can very easily clean your skin with a paste of fuller’s earth- a natural clay that has been used since time immemorial to cleanse the skin.

Take 2tsp of this clay and add a pinch of powdered camphor to it and mix with water and massage onto wet skin and wash off.

If you have combination skin, I think mashed papaya mixed with oatmeal and a little milk and scrubbed all over the face and neck not only cleanses, as paw paw has powerful cleansing enzymes, but also helps reduce tan, dark patches and adds natural alpha-hydroxy acids to the skin.

The use of yoghurt to cleanse the skin is also excellent when you have oily to combination skin and just 2tsp can be massaged daily at the end of the day and washed off. This will cleanse as well as prevent your natural skin pH levels from being destroyed.

One of my all time favourites for oily to combination skin is mashed strawberries and although it is true that I have a soft corner for this fruit, not only because it’s delicious and you can always lick some off your face, but because I associate my childhood years in Nagaland with it, where it used to be found in abundance!